’90s Rock Legend Hospitalized

A ’90s rock icon has been hospitalized for mental health treatment following allegations that he sent unwanted sexual content to a fan.

“Evan Dando has long struggled with mental health issues dating back to his childhood,” the Lemonheads frontman’s rep told Rolling Stone on Feb.13. “He’s been admitted to a local hospital where he’s receiving comprehensive help from experienced doctors and mental health professionals.”

The news of Dando’s hospitalization comes after an anonymous fan accused him of sending unsolicited, inappropriate videos.

Journalist Tony Ortega reported on his Substack, The Underground Bunker, that a fan he referred to as “Dawn” accused Dando of sending her unsolicited videos of himself masturbating. According to Ortega, who was contacted by Dawn’s husband, the exchange began after she congratulated Dando on his new album, Love Chant.

Evan Dando’s Wife Provides More Context to Recent Allegations Against the ’90s Rock Star

Dando’s wife, Antonia Teixeira, provided more context in a phone interview with Billboard. She explained that the “Into Your Arms” singer, who has been open about his past addiction struggles, had been dealing with heavy drinking and prescription drug abuse for several years. Following a mental health episode earlier this year, Teixeira believes he relapsed in February, consuming a combination of Adderall, mushrooms, and THC. She states that he then began exchanging sexual videos with several women on X, one of whom shared a name with the accuser.

Teixeira thinks Dando confused the woman who made the accusation with the other woman he was already exchanging explicit videos with.

’90s rock musician Evan Dando of The Lemonheads performs in 2025. (Photo by Douglas Mason/Getty Images)

“He betrayed me … I’m very pissed, and I think that no women deserve to go through that, and I’m very sympathetic to that lady,” Teixeira told Billboard. She also claimed that she had already spoken to the woman who made the allegation and apologized. “He doesn’t remember what happened to start with … he was totally out of his mind.”

Teixeira says she took Dando to a mental health treatment center in their home country of Brazil after discovering he had been exchanging explicit videos.

She told Billboard that although she loves her husband, she gave him an ultimatum before his admission: if he doesn’t complete the treatment, which she expects will take at least 30 days, she will file for divorce.