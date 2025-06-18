’90s Country Star With 6 No. 1 Hits Forced to Cancel Concert After Health Complications

A 90s country star was forced to cancel one of their recent performances due to health complications.

Clay Walker, who is best known for his six No.. 1 hits, including “What’s It To You” and “Live Until I Die,” revealed over the weekend that he was unable to perform his show in Timberwood Amphitheater in Hot Springs, Arkansas, due to his Multiple sclerosis (MS) symptoms.

The country star confirmed the news about his health complications in a post on Instagram.

“I recently had a procedure that could really help my MS,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, I’ve got some side effects that have left me unable to perform tonight at Timberwood Amphitheater in Hot Springs, Arkansas. I really tried my best to pull through for you all, which is why I waited until this morning to make this call.”

He then stated, “I look forward to returning to Arkansas soon, and I’m bummed to miss you all tonight. We will see everyone back out on the road soon!”

Walker was diagnosed with MS in 1996 and has been a key advocate for disease awareness for decades. In 2008, he received a Humanitarian Award for his charitable efforts with MS research. He also founded the Band Against MS Foundation, which helps others with MS.

Clay Walker Previously Discussed Living With MS

During a 2017 interview with Move Forward Radio, Clay Walker opened up about his struggles with MS.

Reflecting on when he started feeling MS symptoms, Walker said he experienced poor balance, double vision, and “crazy legs.”

“That was a scary moment,” he said about the symptoms. “But that was when I knew that I should probably get to a doctor.”

Right when he was diagnosed with the disease, Walker said his doctors were not hopeful that he would have a reasonable life expectancy. His first two doctors even told him that he would be in a wheelchair within four years of his diagnosis and likely dead by eight years.

Following his diagnosis, Walker turned to physical therapy to help him fight the symptoms. He uses specific types of exercises.

“Every morning I wake up and my right leg feels like a 2×4, and I can bust that spasticity in minutes,” he said. “For me, being able to counter that, I just never knew it was possible.”

Walker calls his therapy sessions his “protocol” and explained that he “couldn’t imagine living life without it.”

With how MS has impacted his life, Walker said the disease has been a positive “life changer.” “I feel like MS really helped me find out who I’m supposed to be, and the life I’m supposed to lead.”

He then added, "I never looked at it as a curse. I feel 100% blessed."






