Popular ’90s Boy Pop Group Wants to Perform at Next Year’s Super Bowl

Famed ’90s boy pop group Backstreet Boys is advocating for their bid to headline next year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Videos by Suggest

During a recent The Millennium residency performance, AJ McLean asked the fans what they thought about the band performing at the 2027 Super Bowl.

“What do you guys think? Backstreet Boys: 2027 Super Bowl Halftime,” he asked. “Let’s make it happen! I mean, why not? It’s in Los Angeles, it’s right down the street.”

McLean also spoke in a recent interview with PEOPLE about wanting to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.

“I just started an online petition on behalf of the group for us to do halftime 2027,” he explained. “You better vote yes for us to do halftime, especially because it’s gonna be in Los Angeles at SoFi next year. That’s home for me and Kevin, so that would be pretty awesome.”

McLean’s bandmate Nick Carter encouraged the idea by suggesting having a halfitme that would be a “pop explosion” with a full set of late ’90s pop singers.

“We’re bringing back Britney Spears, we’re bringing back *NSYNC,” he declared.

McLean noted, “They both already did it, though.”

Carter then added, “We’re bringing back 98 Degrees, I don’t care. We’re headlining. We’re bringing all of our pop friends back; it would be something like that.”

The Backstreet Boys appeared in two commercials during this year’s Super Bowl. The first was a T-Mobile ad, in which they sold customers a new phone plan by singing “I Want It That Way.” They then did a karaoke session by singing “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” for the Coinbase commercial.

The Band Was Previously Asked to Headline the 2001 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Carter previously revealed in 2021 that the ’90s boy band had been asked to headline the 2001 Super Bowl halftime show. However, the bandmates opted out to perform the National Anthem instead.

“At the time, we loved the Whitney Houston rendition of the National Anthem,” he said. ” And for us, we got the choice, and we passed on the halftime. But it was a memorable experience for everyone, and I like to say we did a really good job at the National Anthem.”

Instead of the Backstreet Boys, fellow boy band *NSYNC performed the halftime show alongside Aerosmith, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, and Nelly. Carter praised the performance, noting he would love to share the stage with them at some point.

“That again is going back to the era we came from, the late ’90s,” he said. “It was a really beautiful time, and I think everybody wants that again.”