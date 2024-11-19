81-Year-Old Vietnam Vet Killed in Plane Crash: ‘Earned His Final Set of Wings’

Alex Benson Watson, an 81-year-old Vietnam War veteran, died on Friday after the plane he was piloting crashed in a Colorado field.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, Watson’s Beech 35-B33, a private single-engine aircraft, departed from Chadron, Nebraska, on Friday morning, between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m.

He was en route to Hudson, Colorado. However, around 2 p.m., his journey ended with a crash in a Weld County field. According to a preliminary crash report from the Federal Aviation Administration, he was just 50 miles short of his intended destination.

Watson was the sole passenger on the flight, which was utterly destroyed in the crash, per the Denver Post.

The Vietnam vet crashed in a 35-B33 similar to the one pictured here. ( Image via YouTube / @poissonsr71)

The FAA has labeled the crash as an accident, but federal investigators are still skeptical. They’ve started an investigation that could take up to two years to finish.

Watson Fondly Remembered Following His Tragic Plane Crash

Meanwhile, Watson, a Nebraska man affectionately known as Ben by his friends and family, “earned his final set of wings” after the crash, as expressed by his family in his obituary.

After graduating from college in 1964, Watson joined the US Navy, eventually becoming a naval flight instructor. During the Vietnam War, Watson served as an aircraft commander on the EC-121 Super Constellation at NAS Agana, Guam. In 1969, he returned to the United States as a decorated Naval aviator.

Following his service, he returned home and was swiftly hired by Continental Airlines as a second officer on the Boeing 707.

Over his decades-long career, he flew with numerous airlines and retired in 2003 as a highly decorated pilot.

In 2019, Watson received two exceptionally rare and prestigious honors, the Federal Aviation Administration’s Wright Brothers “Master Pilot” Award and The Charles Taylor “Master Mechanic” Award, in recognition of his work, as noted in his obituary.

During his retirement, Ben pursued his passion for general aviation, spending each summer flying to Oshkosh and Sun ‘n Fun. He also took pleasure in tinkering with, showcasing, and driving his classic car collection. Watson also cherished time with his family and dogs.

Watson leaves behind his devoted wife of 54 years, Gillie Watson, his two daughters, as well as four granddaughters. He is also fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews.