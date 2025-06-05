’80s Music Legend Diagnosed With Parkinson’s Disease

Morten Harket, the lead singer of A-ha, has announced that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and may no longer be able to sing.

Videos by Suggest

The beloved “Take on Me” singer’s diagnosis was shared on Wednesday through an announcement on the Norwegian synth-pop band’s official website. The article, penned by their biographer Jan Omdahl, also revealed that the singer has already undergone two brain surgeries.

The 65-year-old singer revealed that he has been receiving deep brain stimulation treatment for the past year. This followed two procedures to implant electrodes on the left and right sides of his brain.

So sad to hear Morten Harket is dealing with Parkinsons. He is a beautiful person, inside and out, and the music he made (solo and with a-ha) transcends generational lines for a reason. It's just *that* good. pic.twitter.com/h6qeNdtClu — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) June 4, 2025

The electrical impulses sent to his brain have lessened some of the disease’s physical symptoms. However, they have also impacted his powerful singing voice and ability to perform.

“I don’t feel like singing, and for me that’s a sign,” Harket admitted to Omdahl.

“I’m broad-minded in terms of what I think works. I don’t expect to be able to achieve full technical control,” he added. “The question is whether I can express myself with my voice. As things stand now, that’s out of the question.”

“But I don’t know whether I’ll be able to manage it at some point in the future.”

So sad to hear Morten Harket has been battling Parkinson's disease. A-ha are such a great band and gave us one of the best James Bond themes with The Living Daylights. Moten is facing it like a pro, 'Don't worry about me… know that I am being taken care of.' pic.twitter.com/QeOiCacBbp — The Sting (@TheStingisBack) June 4, 2025

Harket explained that he kept his diagnosis private until now to focus on managing his symptoms with medication and advanced neurological treatment.

Morten Harket Says He Had No Problem Accepting His Parkinson’s Diagnosis

He said he had no trouble accepting the diagnosis and followed his 94-year-old father’s advice to “use whatever works” as he manages life with the degenerative disorder.

“Part of me wanted to reveal it. Like I said, acknowledging the diagnosis wasn’t a problem for me. It’s my need for peace and quiet to work that has been stopping me,” Harket explained.

“I’m trying the best I can to prevent my entire system from going into decline,” he continued. “It’s a difficult balancing act between taking the medication and managing its side effects.”

“There’s so much to weigh up when you’re emulating the masterful way the body handles every complex movement, or social matters and invitations, or day-to-day life in general.”

The musician revealed he has been working on new songs in recent years, but isn’t sure if he will be able to finish them. However, he assured fans there’s no need to worry about him.

“Don’t worry about me,” he insisted. “Find out who you want to be – a process that can be new each and every day. Be good servants of nature, the very basis of our existence, and care for the environment while it is still possible to do so.”

“Spend your energy and effort addressing real problems, and know that I am being taken care of,” he added.