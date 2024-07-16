75-Year-Old Man Found Alive in Bog 4 Days After Disappearance

A 75-year-old man from Maine was discovered trapped in a bog four days after he went missing on his way to a meeting.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife announced in a news release shared on Facebook on Saturday, July 13, that Michael Altmaier, a resident of New Sharon, was last seen on July 8.

Authorities reported that Altmaier was driving on Colby Miller Road in Wilton en route to a meeting in Weld. However, he never arrived.

On the evening of Thursday, July 11, staff at Mount Blue State Park Scenic Overlook in Weld discovered Altmaier’s car, according to the department. The following morning, the Maine Warden Service initiated a search for Altmaier.

A game warden and his trusty K-9 unit discovered Altamaier near a bog, approximately three-quarters of a mile from his car’s location.

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife explained the series of event that led to this scenario.

“It is believed Altmaier had fallen down over a ledged embankment Monday. [He] likely became disoriented and ended up in the area of the bog that evening where he eventually had fallen and was unable to get up,” the department wrote.

First responders arrived at the scene and administered first aid. Later that day, a Maine Forest Service helicopter transported Altmaier to a waiting ambulance. They then took him to a hospital where he was admitted overnight.

Maine Locals Praise Authorities (and Their Heroic Pooch) for Finding 75-Year-Old Man Alive in a Bog

Of course, Maine locals heaped praise on Game Warden K9 Ash and Game Warden Kayle Hamilton for their efforts in locating a 75-year-old man alive in a bog. Under the comments of the Facebook press release, folks were universally thankful.

“God bless the Warden and his faithful dog, and all who helped! Heroes!”, one local wrote. “Great job!! Glad they found him, and in fairly good condition. Considering the heat, humidity, and remains of Beryl he endured, it is a remarkable outcome,” a second Facebook denizen added.

“It’s such great news that he wasn’t badly injured. It’s wonderful to know Maine can count on heroic responders, any time, every day,” a third local chimed in.

Meanwhile, many locals felt K9 Ash deserved a special treat for his efforts. “Awesome job wardens ash should get a rib eye steak for his great work,” one local suggested.