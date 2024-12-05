7-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shoots Brother, 2, After Finding Gun in Glove Box

A California family is devastated after a 7-year-old boy fatally shot his 2-year-old brother after finding a gun inside a vehicle’s glove box.

According to ABC News, the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. local time on Monday, Dec. 2, in a Rancho Cucamonga parking lot.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated the shooting appeared to be accidental.

The police department’s spokesperson, Gloria Huerta, revealed the boys’ mother had just parked and was outside the vehicle, unloading items when the shooting occurred.

“When deputies arrived, they learned a two-year-old male child had been shot,” Huerta confirmed. “The child was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

“Gun safety is a huge responsibility, but it is also a moral obligation that we have to our children,” she added.

The incident is being investigated by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Once the report is complete, it will be sent to the district attorney’s office for review.

The type of gun and its registration information have not been publicly released.

2023 Data Shows At Least 157 People Killed, 270 Injured When Children Unintentionally Used Guns

Earlier this year Everytown revealed that at least 157 people were killed and 270 were injured in 2023 by unintentional shootings by children.

Those who pulled the trigger were most often teenagers ages 14 to 17 or children ages five and under.

“Nearly one in every three unintentional shooters were preschoolers,” Everytown stated. “Since 2015, the proportion of shootings by children five and under has increased while those by high schoolers has declined.”

Roughly half of the incidents involved children shooting themselves, while the other half was someone else being injured or killed.

“When children unintentionally shoot another person, the victim is most often a sibling or a friend,” per Everytown.

“Every day, 125 people in the United States are killed with guns,” Everytown reported. “Twice as many are shot and wounded, and countless others are impacted by acts of gun violence.”

The organization further reported that the gun homicide rate in the U.S. is 26 times higher than that of other developed countries.

“States with secure storage or child-access prevention laws had the lowest rates of unintentional child shootings,” Everytown observed. “Rates of unintentional shootings by children were 34 percent lower in states with laws that hold gun owners accountable when children do gain access to an unsecured gun, compared to states without such laws.”

Everytown added that 2021 saw the highest number of incidents (395), deaths (166), injuries (248), and total victims (414).