62-year-old-man-randomly-stabbed-with-boxcutter-in-new-york-in-broad-daylight

A man was the target of a random attack in New York City. The New York Post reports that a 62-year-old man was slashed with a boxcutter in the Bronx last month.

Sources and authorities told the outlet that the man was waiting for the light to change on a Parkchester street just after 2 p.m.

Authorities alleged to the outlet that Joyner Javon, 33, came up and cut the man’s ear. There is no known motive for the attack, according to the outlet.

Javon was located by police after a search of the area, per the outlet. Authorities also recovered a gray boxcutter blade from the scene, according to the outlet.

Sources told the Post that Jovan has a history as an “emotionally disturbed person.” He has been charged with assault, police told the outlet.

As for the unnamed victim, authorities told the outlet that the man was treated by EMS at the 43rd Precinct station house.

Several Unprovoked Attacks Have Happened in Recent Weeks

The same month as the incident, American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, who’s known as Just Sam, was randomly attacked by two women. The attack was unprovoked, Diaz said, and came while they were performing in a New York City subway station.

“We are okay and we are always safe,” Diaz wrote of themselves and their sister, who was also present during the incident, on Instagram. “I never ever go to the trains alone. Thank you to everyone for having my back. We are great. God is always protecting us.”

Then, in October, Ozzy Osbourne’s guitarist, Jake E. Lee, was randomly shot multiple times while walking his dog in Las Vegas.

“Lee is fully conscious and doing well in an intensive care unit at a Las Vegas hospital. He is expected to fully recover,” his rep said in a statement.