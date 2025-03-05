62-Foot Sinkhole Opens up in Small Town, 30 Properties Evacuated

A massive 62-foot sinkhole has torn open a street in an English village, forcing residents to evacuate their homes.

The gaping chasm emerged in the village of Godstone, Surrey, on the night of Feb. 17. It prompted the evacuation of residents from 30 properties and led to road closures, per the Mirror.

Days later, locals have expressed frustration over the lack of communication from authorities. Meanwhile, evacuees report being informed that it could take up to three months before they are allowed to return home.

Catherine Sayer, leader of Tandridge District Council, announced that one previously evacuated household has been cleared to return home. She added that the council is now evaluating whether other families may also safely return to their properties.

“The property is not near the sinkhole. [It] has been assessed by a multi-agency technical team,” Sayer explained, per the Mirror. “They deemed it suitable for the household to return. We are reviewing the list of evacuated households to consider if any other families could be allowed to return home,” she added.

Sayer previously expressed her regret, stating she was “very sorry” if anyone felt disappointed by the local authority. She added that the council had been “doing their best” to keep residents informed.

Residents Vent Frustration with Local Council Following Massive Sinkhole Opening in Street

Resident Sarah Lewis, who was evacuated from the affected road with her two daughters, ages four and six, said she felt “extremely stressed” as she waits for news about when she can return home.

The mom of two revealed that the council informed her it could take two to four months before her family could return home. In the meantime, they are staying in an Airbnb. She criticized the council for what she described as a “black hole of information,” stating that residents have been left to “fend for themselves.”

Ifesi Anyamene, who owns a pharmacy near the blocked roads, said her business has been flooded with calls from worried customers. Many are “scared and worried,” unsure if it’s safe to pick up their medications.

“We’ve had to reassure people that it’s safe,’ she said, per the Mirror.

Tandridge District Council acknowledged the presence of “historical sandpits” in the area. The council also confirmed that structural experts are currently assessing the site.