’60s Pop Singer Bobby Bright Dead at 80

Acclaimed Australian singer and actor Bobby Bright has passed away.

Bright died in Melbourne on July 18 at the age of 80, following a three-year battle with lung cancer, per The Daily Mail.

Born in England, the singer relocated to Australia at the age of nine, embarking on a remarkable career that spanned more than five decades across both music and film.

Bright was well-known for his partnership with singer Laurie Allen. In 1964, they formed the duo Bobby & Laurie and became regulars on Australian TV, including the variety program The Go!! Show, according to music outlet Noise 11.

Their debut record, I Belong with You, was released under Melbourne’s Go!! Records and marked the start of their musical journey together.

The duo teamed up with The Rondells, including Wayne Duncan on bass and Gary Young on drums (later members of Daddy Cool), to create hits that made them pop stars. Their 1966 cover of Roger Miller’s ‘Hitch Hiker’ reached number one in Australia, securing their place in music history.

In 1966, they co-hosted Dig We Must, a widely popular musical variety show on the Australian Broadcasting Company. The duo parted ways in 1971 after a few more modest hits.

Bobby Bright Also Had an Impressive Acting Career

Beyond his musical accomplishments, Bobby Bright also explored acting. He made a memorable appearance in the Channel Seven police drama Homicide and portrayed The Doctor in the Australian stage production of Tommy in 1973.

Bright solidified his place in Australian film and television, starring alongside Lisa McCune in Blue Heelers and Aaliyah in the Melbourne-shot vampire film Queen of the Damned.

After a career spanning decades, Bright remained a vibrant presence in Melbourne’s music scene. He continued performing across Australia until his final days.

His singing partner Laurie Allen passed away in 2002.