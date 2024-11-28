6-Year-Old Dies From E. Coli Mother Believes Came From McDonald’s Cheeseburger

A 6-year-old girl named Angelica Vazquez has tragically died from E. coli. Her mother, Samantha Ocasio, believes it came from a contaminated McDonald’s Cheeseburger.

Videos by Suggest

According to Ocasio, Vazquez ate McDonald’s just before going trick-or-treating on Halloween. The next morning, she became very ill. A few days later, Vazquez passed out and went into cardiac arrest while taking a bath. She died hours later

6-Year-Old Dies From E. Coli, Mother Blames McDonald’s Cheeseburger

Ocasio explained what she believed happened to masslive.com.

“It was fast. It was really, really fast,” Ocasio stated. “I don’t want it to happen to anybody else’s kids. I’m going to miss a lot of firsts with her, and it’s just a lot. I’m going to miss a lot.”

McDonald’s released a statement on Vazquez’s death – while also defending themselves from the accusations.

“We are absolutely heartbroken for this family’s loss, and we extend our deepest sympathies. We take any and every report of a potential food safety issue seriously,” McDonald’s stated.

“Upon being made aware of this devastating report, we immediately reached out to the Massachusetts Dept. of Public Health, our own third-party experts, and our supply chain team. What’s important to know is that the public health officials have not connected any reports of E. Coli to McDonald’s in Massachusetts or the broader northeast region.”









