58-Year-Old Grandma Wins Third Place at U.S. Olympic Trials for Race Walking

A 58-year-old Pennsylvania grandmother placed third at the Olympic trials more than 20 years after she retired from competing.

Michelle Rohl, a long-distance runner turned racewalker, previously competed on Team USA in the 1992, 1996, and 2000 Summer Olympic Games before retiring from the sport to homeschool her five children.

As a Team USA member, Rohl finished 20th in 1992, 14th in 1996, and 17th in 2000.

Now at 58 years old, Rohl returned to racewalking and competed in the 20-kilometer race walk during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials on Saturday, June 29. The race occurred just three months after the athlete welcomed her first grandchild.

The racewalker finished her race in just over an hour and 42 minutes, earning her third place overall.

The Racewalking Athlete Endured Injuries to Get to the U.S. Olympic Team Trials

Unfortunately due to the U.S. not having a spot for racewalkers in the 2024 Olympic Games, Rohl will not likely be able to compete in Paris. Despite this, Rohl will continue to train by clocking in a total of 45 miles per week at an 8-minute-per-mile pace.

Along with not potentially competing at this year’s games, Rohl admittedly went through a series of injuries before the U.S. Olympic Team Trials. Among the injuries include suffering from a concussion in 2023 after tripping and hitting her head on a curb towards the end of a race. In early June 2024, she split her chin during a race in Toronto.

Despite the injuries, the athlete pushed through. “I just said, ‘I have to stay on my feet and keep going forward,’” she explained. “I was glad to be done, really. It would have been more rewarding if I wasn’t just trying to stay up for the last two laps.”

Meanwhile, Michelle’s husband, Michael, stated he’s never known anyone who is as mentally tough as she is. “She likes to run, she likes to compete, and it’s a lifestyle for both of us. It makes her happy, and I’m just happy to be along for the ride.”

Michelle further pointed out that she has no regrets to retiring from her sport in order to be with her children. Their ages range from 18 to 33.

“My middle daughter was like, ‘Mom, you were a really good athlete. Then you had kids,’” she explained. “‘And then we all grew up, and you’re a great athlete again. I think we were the reason.’”

Michelle added that she “wanted to” take a leave of absence from the sport. “I was ready for a break and I wanted that part of my life.”