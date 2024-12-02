56-people-killed-in-stampede-following-soccer-match

A total of 56 people were killed, while several others were injured, during a stampede following a soccer match in southern Guinea over the weekend.

According to the New York Post, the Guinea government confirmed that authorities are now investigating what led to the stampede, which broke out at the soccer stadium in the city of Nzerekore during a local tournament.

Guinea’s Prime Minister, Amadou Oury Bah, stated on X (formerly Twitter) the match was between the Labe and Nzerekore teams. The tournament was in honor of Guinea’s military leader, Mamadi Doumbouya.

“During the stampede, victims were recorded,” the prime minister stated. He did not give any further details about what led to the stampede.

Bah explained that the regional authorities are working to restore calm in the area. “The government is monitoring the development of the situation and reiterates its call for calm so that hospital services are not hindered in providing first aid to the injured.”

Bah added, “The moral authorities of the city are requested to also contribute to the restoration of social tranquility.”

Media Guinea, a local news website, also reported there was a disputed penalty during the soccer match that angered fans. The disgruntled spectators then started throwing stones. Security forces were then forced to use tear gas in an attempt to restore calm. The tactic only ended up increasing hostility, which led to the stampede.

Among the dead are several children. Some of those who were injured are in critical condition at nearby hospitals.

Videos show people running from the stadium, many of whom were seen jumping over fences to avoid the chaos. Other videos also revealed people lying on the floor in hospitals.

The National Alliance for Alternation and Democracy Call For An Investigation in Soccer Match Stampede

Meanwhile, the New York Post reports that the National Alliance for Alternation and Democracy is calling for an investigation into the soccer match stampede.

The organization stated that the soccer tournament was organized as a way to “drum up” support for the “illegal and inappropriate” political ambitions of Guinea’s military leader, Mamadi Doumbouya.

Military forces have led the country of Guinea since the ousting of President Alpha Conde in 2021.

Doumbouya, who had a short stint as president, stated he was preventing the country from “slipping into chaos.” He did this by holding the previous government accountable for broken promises. Many have criticized him for not meeting expectations while as president.