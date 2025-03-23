50-cent-sides-with-diddy-amid-kanye-west-social-media-back-and-forth

In a strange twist, 50 Cent ended up siding with Diddy amid a recent social media exchange with Kanye West.

On Thursday, Mar. 20, West doubled down on his remarks about Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s children. He directed his since-deleted comment to 50 Cent.

“50 I SAID JAY Z and BEYONCES KIDS ARE R——,” Kanye wrote, according to TMZ. “LETS MAKE THE HOT WATER BOILING HOT OR LIKE PEOPLE SAY BROILING HOT.”

50 Cent responded by admitting he took the day off from social media following West’s rants about the children. He then stated that West should take Diddy’s advice, which was revealed in West’s latest single, “Lonely Roads Still Go To Sunshine.”

While reposting Kanye’s post about the Carter children, 50 Cent had some thoughts about the situation.

“As much as I don’t want to agree with Diddy on anything, just smile Ye (smile),” 50 Cent wrote to Kanye. “And f— em all man, f— em all. Bully out now( I LIKE SPANISH SONG).”

Along with going after Jay-Z and Bey’s children, Kanye West leaked his new album Bully through his X account. He has been going after his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, Playboi Carti, Future, Common, and Kendrick Lamar in other social media rants.

50 Cent Refers to Kanye West As ‘Dangerous’ Amid Social Media Exchange

Meanwhile, 50 Cent referred to Kanye West as “dangerous” after the fellow rapper praised him on social media.

West declared that 50 Cent was one of his favorite people. “He will be one of the people who brings back Black economic independence,” West said.

However, 50 Cent didn’t seem too thrilled with West’s shout-out. “Damn it Ye ya dangerous right now,” he wrote back before referring to the Carter kids’ comments. ”What you say about the kids, man.”

Days later, 50 Cent spoke out about West’s comments, “I can’t compete with that kinda s—,” he wrote. “I’m listening to his album now!”

50 Cent previously spoke to Billboard about West’s struggles. “I don’t think anybody’s been through more or have more reasons to fall apart than Kanye,” he explained in October 2024. “The success of his project [‘Graduation’] comes, and his mom passes away. So what you been praying – the gift is a curse.”

50 Cent then added, “You lose that, and he had real reasons to f—ing be out of it. He did the right thing. He went to work.”