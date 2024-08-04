5-Year-Old Dead, Another Injured After Wind Sends Bounce House Airborne at Baseball Game

Tragically, one child lost their life and another was injured when a strong wind gust lifted a bounce house into the air. The incident took place during a baseball game in Maryland last Friday night.

Local emergency responders received a call around 9:21 p.m. on Friday. The call was regarding an incident at the Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Maryland. A sudden gust of wind had lifted a moon bounce house into the air while the children were inside.

At the time, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs minor league baseball team was playing a game.

The Charles County government published a news release on its website regarding the tragic incident.

“The moon bounce was carried approximately 15 to 20 feet up in the air. [This caused the] children to fall before it landed on the playing field,” they wrote.

Emergency personnel already present at the stadium for the game, along with the baseball team’s trainers and several volunteer first responders, promptly began attending to patients within minutes, according to the release.

A 5-year-old boy from La Plata, Maryland, was transported by helicopter to Children’s National Hospital in Washington. He was subsequently pronounced dead, according to the report. Additionally, a second child was flown by Maryland State Police with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Counseling is Being Offered For Those Present During the Bounce House Accident

Courtney Knichel, the general manager of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, shared her thoughts on the tragedy. “Our entire organization shares our condolences with the family mourning the loss of a child, and concern for the child who was injured,” Knichel said in the release.

Reuben B. Collins II, President of the Charles County Government Commission, also conveyed his heartfelt condolences. “We extend our deepest empathy to the children and their families during this difficult time,” Collins said. “We thank our EMS team and the Maryland State Police for their swift actions to ensure the children received immediate care.”

NBC Washington reported that a bounce house was set up to entertain children during the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs game. Witnesses who spoke with the outlet noted that the bounce house had been secured with stakes.

Of course, the team canceled Saturday night’s baseball game. They’re also providing counseling and support to families, players, and fans who were in attendance.