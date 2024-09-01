4-injured-after-brooklyn-home-explodes-due-to-possible-gas-leak

A gas leak caused an explosion in a two-family home in Brooklyn Thursday night, resulting in four injuries, including one critically hurt.

First responders swiftly arrived at East 37th Street in East Flatbush around 8:30 p.m. after receiving reports of an explosion, according to the NYPD and FDNY.

FDNY Assistant Chief Tom Currao reported that when emergency responders arrived at the scene, they discovered evidence of an explosion.

“There was glass over the street,” Currao said, per The New York Post. “And obvious structural damage.”

According to Currao, two victims were discovered in the street, while an additional two were found on the top floor of the two-story residence. He noted that three of the victims sustained serious injuries.

Two victims were hospitalized with burn injuries and potential respiratory issues, while another individual sustained cuts and bruises, according to his statement.

Authorities reported that one of the victims, a 63-year-old man, sustained burns to his legs, arm, and face. He was transported to Staten Island University Hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition.

According to the police, the other victims were identified as a 65-year-old man, a 47-year-old woman, and a 73-year-old woman.

The FDNY reported that the explosion, which occurred in the basement, is currently under investigation. Officials are exploring the possibility of a connection to a gas leak, according to law enforcement sources.

“We’re gonna be on the scene for a while,” Assistant Chief Currao added.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness showed the harrowing aftermath of the basement-level explosion on X (formerly Twitter).

“Heard a crazy boom in my house and didn’t think nothing of it to then find out a house exploded a couple blocks away in Flatbush,” one neighbor wrote on X alongside footage of the aftermath.

The rooftop footage shows first responders wheeling a burn victim on a gurney. Multiple firefighters buzz about the scene as dazed neighbors look on. Debris from the accident is scattered across the asphalt.

A total of 80 firefighters and EMTs responded to the scene at the residence, according to Assistant Chief Currao.