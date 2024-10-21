4 Dead, Including Child, After Helicopter Crashes Into Radio Tower

Four people, including one child, were declared deceased after a helicopter crashed into a radio tower in Houston, Texas, on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Videos by Suggest

The devastating incident happened at approximately 7:54 p.m, officials reported. The private helicopter struck the radio tower that was located in the second ward of Houston. All four of the individuals onboard the aircraft were killed. No one on the ground was injured.

It was reported that the location of the crash was at the intersection of Engelke Street and N. Ennis Street. This is just five minutes away from Minute Maid Park, which is home to the Houston Astros.

The Houston Fire Department took to X (formerly Twitter) to share photos of the devastation following the deadly helicopter crash. “The FAA will investigate,” officials stated. “Media staging behind the Stellar Bank at Navigation and Ennis.”

The FAA will investigate. Media staging behind the Stellar Bank at Navigation and Ennis. pic.twitter.com/KRsPhjJdj0 — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) October 21, 2024

Officials also stated the Houston Fire Department was using drones to assist in the investigation of the crash.

The Houston Police Department further revealed that no nearby residences or structures were impacted by the crash except for the radio tower. However, the fire from the crash expanded two to three blocks.

Along with the FAA, the Houston authorities, and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are also investigating the crash. Information about the victims’ identities has not been released.

Helicopter That Crashed Into a Houston Radio Tower Was Used for Private Tours

Houston City Councilmember Mario Castillo then confirmed on X that the helicopter was for private tours.

Officials revealed the aircraft had taken off from Ellington Field, which is about 15 minutes away from where it crashed. However, information about where the aircraft was heading has not been revealed.

Houston’s SkyEye reporter Don Armstrong also stated that in his years of flying in helicopters, he had concerns about the radio tower that was hit by the aircraft. He shared that the red flashing lights on top of the radio tower would oftentimes be out. This could cause aviation obstruction.

Armstrong further pointed out that the radio tower would be almost impossible to see unless pilots knew it was there. He noted that the Second Ward radio tower reported the lighting being out to the FAA just days before the crash.

Meanwhile, first responders were heard reporting on radio traffic details about the crash. “We had a caller coming to the station. There’s a large collapse behind the station with smoke showing. We’re trying to find the exact location.”



