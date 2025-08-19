39-Year-Old Singer Dies Suddenly Just Hours After Concert: RIP to Luna Alves

Singer Luna Alves died suddenly just hours after a performance in Brazil, her family confirmed.

On August 10, 39-year-old Alves was sleeping at her home in Cuiabá, Mato Grosso, when her husband, Guilherme Schreiner, noticed she was unwell and woke her.

Schreiner, also a musician, told Brazilian news outlet G1 that he called emergency services and received instructions from a doctor over the phone until paramedics arrived.

“I went to bed at 1:40 a.m., and she was doing great. We started watching videos and then went to sleep,” he told the outlet.

“Around 5:10 a.m., I heard her feeling unwell in bed and got up to call emergency services,” Schreiner continued. The doctor stayed on the line with me, helping me. Emergency services didn’t stay long, but unfortunately, they pronounced her dead.”

According to G1, the singer’s death was attributed to a fulminant infarction (heart attack), citing her death certificate.

Schreiner said she showed no signs of feeling unwell during her last performance.

Luna Alves Posted a Heartfelt Video to Fans Shortly Before Her Death

Per The Daily Mail, a video showed Alves singing while Schreiner played the guitar next to her. Before going to bed, Alves recorded a short video thanking everyone for their kind words after her show.

“‘I’m home, I’m going to sleep,” the singer began, per the outlet. “But first, of course, I want to thank God immensely, from the bottom of my heart, for the gift of life, for the gift of my voice,” she added.

“And so, I am truly grateful. Only Him, only Him and I, deep within. And the people who work with me, and the contractors, friends, partners, the people who like my work. It’s great that you do work where people praise you, where people like what you do. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Alves continued.

“I received so many compliments, so many good things, so many requests granted today. I just have to thank you. And that’s it. May God bless you and me. Kisses,” she concluded.

Alves, a full-time employee at an agricultural company, started singing in 2019 and performed two to four times a week at local bars and cultural venues in Cuiabá. She recently shared with a family member her excitement about performing at the Chapada dos Guimarães Winter Festival in 2026.

Luna Alves is survived by her spouse, Schreiner, to whom she was married for three and a half years, as well as her two daughters, aged 9 and 19, from a previous relationship.

“I lost a woman, I lost a partner. I just ask God for the strength to carry on,” Schreiner said.