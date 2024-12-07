33-year-old-actress-dies-after-consuming-frog-venom-during-spiritual-cleansing

An actress has died after taking part in a spiritual cleansing ritual that reportedly involved ingesting toxic venom from an Amazonian frog.

Marcela Alcázar Rodríguez, 33, died on December 1 after consuming Kambo, a toxic secretion from the Amazonian giant monkey frog (phyllomedusa bicolor), during a cleansing ritual in Durango.

The spiritual ritual is rooted in South American traditions and is often practiced for its purported detoxifying effects, according to Houston’s Fox 26, citing local reports.

Rodríguez reportedly experienced intense vomiting and severe diarrhea. Initially, she declined assistance despite feeling unwell. However, as the Mexican actress’s condition worsened and a friend came to check on her, she ultimately agreed to seek help, according to witnesses. Per witnesses, she was taken to a Red Cross hospital, where she died.

A Film Production Company Confirms the Death of Marcela Alcázar Rodríguez After Consuming Frog Venom

Meanwhile, Mexican production company Mapache Films confirmed her passing, describing her as a “beloved colleague and friend.”

“With deep regret, we mourn the death of our beloved colleague and friend, Marcela Alcázar Rodríguez,” the production company wrote on Instagram.

“Her passing left an immense emptiness in our hearts and in our professional community. Her dedication, joy and commitment left a profound mark on all of us who had the privilege of working beside her,” they added.

Kambo is a traditional medicine used by indigenous tribes in South America, per Healthline. It is derived from the secretion of specific frogs, which locals carefully collect. The frogs are tied near a fire. This triggers a natural stress response that causes them to release the Kambo through their skin.

The venom reportedly consumed by the actress is derived from the Amazonian tree frog, Phyllomedusa bicolor. (Photo by: Prisma Bildagentur/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The procedure involves briefly burning the patient’s skin before applying the toxin to the wound. This causes immediate and severe short-term symptoms, such as vomiting, diarrhea, a rapid heart rate, and facial swelling.

Advocates argue that it can treat everything from anxiety to migraines, provided you can withstand hours of pain. However, its use comes with significant risks, including the possibility of hospitalization and, in rare cases, even death.

The Attorney General’s Office in the State of Durango has opened an investigation into the actress’s death. Meanwhile, authorities reportedly continue searching for the shaman who oversaw the retreat.