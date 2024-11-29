31-year-old-tiktok-star-found-dead-in-woods-after-going-missing

A 31-year-old rising TikTok star, missing for 10 days, was found dead by his family in a wooded area in Georgia.

“Our officers received a call from friends and family of Jiare Schneider, who’s been missing from Forest Park,” Clayton County Police Department spokesperson Lt. Ricky Porter detailed to FOX 5 Atlanta.

Family friend Germequa Bell also recalled the discovery to the outlet.

“This morning, a group of us gathered, and we came out here. We went to the woods … and there he was. We knew when he disappeared that something was up,” she added.

Per The Independent, Schneider, known as @Big_Homie_TooTall on Instagram and TikTok, was last seen on the road where he ultimately passed away.

Schneider’s body was discovered in a car that matched the description of a silver Toyota 4Runner. Family members reported that he had borrowed the vehicle from a friend. He was reportedly on a night out at the adult entertainment club Rumors.

“Preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle traveled westbound across Brown Road through overgrowth. [It ran] into a tree at the rear of the property,” police explained.

“We did find the vehicle deep in the woodlice. [This] indicates there was a fast speed approaching the intersection,” Lt. Porter explained to Fox 5 Atlanta.

How Investigators Ultimately Discovered the TikTok Star

The wooded area lies just a few hundred yards from a “content house.” Schneider’s loved ones believe he visited there before his death.

“We were searching more toward around that content house he was last seen at. We never got to come this way because it was blocked off by construction,” family friend Bell recalled.

Using Schneider’s cellphone location data, investigators were guided to the area.

The TikTok content creator was the father of a young son.

“His son, that’s all we can think about … his son,” Bell told FOX 5. Reportedly, Schneider’s son has special needs, and the TikTok star always remained in contact.

Schneider’s sister, Jasnique Oliver, previously informed FOX 5 Atlanta that it was unusual for her brother not to have contacted his son for several days.

“He hadn’t called his son, and that’s not like him,” Oliver told the outlet.

Police have not disclosed the cause of Schneider’s death. The case has reportedly been handed over to the Criminal Investigations Division for further examination.