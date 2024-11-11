31-year-old-american-woman-murdered-while-vacationing-in-hungary



A 31-year-old American woman was murdered during a recent trip to Budapest, Hungary. The suspect has been arrested.

Videos by Suggest

According to a GoFundMe fundraiser, the American woman, identified as Mackenzie “Kenzie” Michalski, was in Budapest, Hungary when she was murdered.

It was revealed that Michalski went missing in the early hours of Tuesday, Nov. 5, after being seen at a local nightclub.

Amid the search, Budapest Police Headquarters revealed on Friday, Nov. 8, that they had “caught sight of a man with whom the missing girl was last seen in several nightclubs.” He was identified as a 37-year-old Irish citizen.

Local authorities were able to arrest the man in front of an apartment and he was interrogated about the American woman’s whereabouts. He then “showed” law enforcement officials where he “hid the woman’s body.”

In a separate statement, the Budapest Police Headquarters revealed that the Irish man had taken the American woman to his apartment, where they were intimate before he murdered her. The unidentified man claimed it was an “accident.” However, he attempted to cover up the incident by cleaning his apartment and putting the woman’s body in a wardrobe cabinet. He went on to purchase a suitcase and put the remains inside.

The man then drove 90 miles outside of Budapest to Lake Balaton. He disposed of the suitcase in a wooded area outside Szigliget.

The Budapest Police Headquarters also reported that the suspect had made various internet searches. Among them were how to dispose of dead bodies, as well as if pigs eat dead bodies, the smell of decomposing corpses, and the competence of Budapest police.

Michalski worked as a nurse practitioner in Portland and was on vacation with a friend. She was originally from Fredonia, New York.

The American Woman Was Remembered As ‘Beautiful and Compassionate’ Following Her Murder in Hungary

In the Facebook page dedicated to the search for Michalski, the American woman was described as “beautiful and compassionate.”

She was also dedicated to caring for others and making the world a better place.

“As a nurse practitioner, Kenzie used her humor, positivity, and limitless empathy to help heal her patients and encourage family and friends alike,” Mary Eustace, a loved one of Michalski, wrote. “We are thankful that Kenzie’s soul is now at peace. Her memory and legacy will endure in the hearts of all whom she’s touched.”

She added, “To understand Kenzie’s spirit is to wholeheartedly embrace the vast joy and wonder of life. Her wish for the world: fully embrace the present moment, be your authentic self, practice kindness, and always walk in the light.”

Funds for the GoFundMe fundraiser will be used for the costs of travel and funeral arrangements. It will also be used with any costs associated with ensuring justice for Kenzie. The fundraiser has so raised over $41,000.