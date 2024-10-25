30-year-old-woman-and-her-2-dogs-dead-after-being-hit-by-car-on-walk

An American woman tragically lost her life in a car accident in Scotland while walking her two beloved dogs.

In a news release from Police Scotland on Tuesday, October 22, the woman involved in a tragic incident near Aviemore was identified as Emilie Anne Parker, a 30-year-old originally from Colorado. She had recently relocated to Scotland to further her studies.

Emilie Anne Parker pictured with her beloved dogs, Roo and Carver. (Image via Facebook / Audrey Cordova)

On the evening of October 11, Parker was walking with her two dogs, Roo and Carver, near the town of Aviemore when they were all struck by a gray Peugeot 207, according to Police Scotland. They reported that the 20-year-old driver was unharmed in the incident.

An investigation of the tragic incident is ongoing.

Family and Friends Pay Tribute to Parker, Who was Tragically Struck by a Car While Walking Her Dogs

Meanwhile, Parker’s family released a statement regarding their loss via Police Scotland

“We are so devastated by the tragic loss of Emilie and her beloved dogs, Roo and Carver,” her family said. “Emilie moved with her dogs to Dundee from Colorado, USA, in July of this year, to pursue her Masters in Social Work at the University of Dundee, with which she dreamed to help serve the underserved communities of the world.”

“You could find her with her pups, biking, hiking, rafting, skiing, dog sledding or crafting whenever she wasn’t working or studying,” the family continued.

“The world lost an amazing person, and her loss is felt by so many who loved her. Rest in peace, Emilie, and we will meet again in another life,” Parker’s family concluded.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of Emilie. They have asked for privacy at what is a very difficult time,” Police Scotland Sgt. Calum MacAulay added in a statement.

Parker, 30, originally from Colorado, recently relocated to Scotland to further her studies. (Image via Facebook / Audrey Cordova)

Her longtime friend Audrey Cordova also paid tribute to Parker in a heartfelt Facebook post.

“By age 30 she had lived what some people see as multiple lives,” Cordova wrote in part. “A dog musher, rafter, skier, on glaciers, the mountains, and now in Scotland. The stories she told me even years after knowing her would still catch me off guard.”

“I felt like I was talking to an old sailor,’ she quipped.

“Emilie, you are a part of me I did not envision losing. I will miss you and love you daily. Cheers Em, I will pour a nasty IPA for you,” she concluded.