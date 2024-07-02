30 Airplane Passengers Injured as ‘Strong Turbulence’ Forces Emergency Landing

More than two dozen airplane passengers were reportedly injured as strong turbulence caused an emergency landing in Brazil.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Spanish airline Air Europa revealed its flight UX045A bound for Montevideo on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner had been diverted to Natal International Airport in Brazil due to strong turbulence.

“The plane has landed normally and the minor injuries that were reported are already being treated,” the first post reads.

Nuestro vuelo UX045 con destino a Montevideo se ha desviado al aeropuerto de Natal (Brasil) a causa de fuertes turbulencias. El avión ha aterrizado con normalidad y los heridos de diversa consideración que se registraron ya están siendo atendidos. — Air Europa (@AirEuropa) July 1, 2024

The airline also stated that a plane would take off from Madrid to pick up the UX045A passengers and continue the trip to Uruguay. Those injured during the airplane turbulence incident and needed medical attention were being treated at centers in Natal.

Air Europa then apologized to those injured in the incident. “We are sorry for what happened and the inconvenience caused. We hope for a speedy recovery of the passengers.”

Reuters further reported that around 30 passengers were injured on the flight. “There are passengers with fractures and injuries to their arms, faces, and legs,” a passenger, known only as Stevan, shared. “It was a pretty horrible feeling. We thought we were going to die there.”

Fellow passenger Maximiliano, also spoke to Reuters about the terrifying airplane turbulence. “From one moment to the next, the plane destabilized and went into a dive. The people who didn’t have seat belts went up in the air and hit the ceiling, and they got hurt — those who had seat belts on, not so much.”

Air Europa Speaks Out Following Airplane Turbulence Incident

Meanwhile, Air Europa shared with PEOPLE that six passengers remain hospitalized in Natal. They are also being “attended by Air Europa ground staff from Brazil.”

“The company, which did everything possible to attend to its customers at all times despite not having a base in the area, is prioritizing attending to those affected, for whom it wishes a speedy recovery,” the statement reads

Air Europa also said that the backup plane it sent transferred 303 passengers to Montevideo, Uruguay.

“Air Europa transferred the passengers by bus to the city of Recife, where the characteristics of its airport facilitate the operation of the long-haul fleet. Once there, they boarded a new plane from Madrid sent especially for this trip, and flew to Montevideo in the early hours of the morning.”

Air Europa shared it “deeply regrets” what happened, as well as the inconvenience caused to its customers. “The airline hopes for a quick recovery of the affected passengers,” the airline added.

“And is at the disposal of all its clients to assist them in any way that may be necessary. The airline is also grateful for the assistance provided at all times by the authorities and emergency services in Natal.”