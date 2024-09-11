3-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Septic Tank While Playing With 4-Year-Old Brother

A 3-year-old boy tragically lost his life in Washington state after falling into a septic tank, according to officials.

On Sunday, September 8, at 2:21 p.m. local time, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and fire crews responded to reports of a boy falling into a sewage tank.

Authorities were called to the 10300 block of 93rd Street Court Southwest in Lakewood, where a toddler was pronounced dead at 3:05 p.m. after being taken out of the container, Sgt. Darren Moss informed People.

The sheriff’s department reported that detectives were informed the child was playing in the backyard with his 4-year-old brother and a 6-year-old neighbor when the tragedy unfolded. They noted that an adult had been intermittently present in the house during this time.

After the 3-year-old lifted the lid of the tank and accidentally fell in, his brother informed their grandmother. She then called 911 for help. The sheriff’s department confirmed that the tank was located in the neighbor’s yard.

“Detectives and forensic investigators were called to the scene to document the incident,” Sgt. Moss explained.

Locals and Eyewitnesses Recall the Harrowing Scene Following a Boy Dying After Falling in a Septic Tank

Meanwhile, neighbors are reeling from the unexpected loss of the 3-year-old boy.

“There’s a swing back there that they were playing in,” one neighbor told local outlet KIRO 7.

Off-camera, a family member shared with the outlet that the little boy was playing in the backyards of a row of houses with two young brothers and a nearby neighbor girl.

Another eyewitness described the scene of the tragedy.

“They were all gathered around – a couple of them just openly crying,” neighbor Judith Frost recalled of the scene.

Another neighbor reported seeing the boy’s heartbroken mother.

“Saw one of the lady firefighters give her the longest hug. It just breaks your heart because this never should have happened,” neighbor Darlene Fudge told the outlet.

Investigators in Pierce County report that the tank lid resembles a manhole cover in size. The tank itself measures approximately 7 feet deep and 4 feet long. Each yard contains a septic tank, and the boy’s family, along with neighbors, suspect negligence due to the fact that the tank was not securely bolted down.

“Apparently the septic tank company had come out and serviced our neighbor’s septic tank back in November. They didn’t they didn’t seal it, they didn’t secure it,” an unnamed neighbor told KIRO 7.

Investigators in Pierce County have stated that the boy’s family will not be facing any criminal charges.