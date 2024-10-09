3-injured-in-small-plane-crash-while-attempting-to-evacuate-ahead-of-hurricane-milton

A small plane crashed into Tampa Bay, Florida, after engine failure during takeoff while trying to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Milton. The six-passenger plane held four people (injuring three) along with their pet dog.

Videos by Suggest

Per People, the private Cherokee plane attempted to take off from Albert Whitted Airport yesterday. However, it experienced engine failure around 10:50 a.m. The aircraft crashed and became entirely submerged in the water, sinking completely in the bay approximately 300 yards east of the St. Pete Pier.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue spokesperson Ashlie Handy told the outlet a nearby boat “pulled the four passengers and a small dog from the water.”

The passengers were transported to Demens Landing. There, they were greeted by firefighters from St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, who initiated treatment and transport efforts. Three of the four passengers were subsequently taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital for further care.

The identities of the passengers have not been disclosed to the public. According to Handy, they were all men aged between 25 and 40.

The passengers had 70 gallons of fuel onboard and were attempting to evacuate in advance of Hurricane Milton, Handy added.

The Small Plane Crashed Attempting to Get Out Ahead of Hurricane Milton

The group was working to evacuate ahead of the powerful Category 5 hurricane rapidly advancing across the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida. Residents along the western coast, particularly in the Tampa Bay area, have been urged to evacuate due to the impending threat of potentially life-threatening storm conditions.

The storm is so unprecedented, that it made one meteorologist lose his composure on air.

In his broadcast on October 7, WTV meteorologist John Morales appeared visibly shaken as he discussed Hurricane Milton.

“It’s just an incredible, incredible, incredible hurricane,” Morales marveled during the broadcast. He then discussed how the storm’s winds, reaching speeds of 160 mph, became increasingly perilous as it gained strength in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Morales seemed visibly upset as she continued to explain the magnitude of the storm.

“Um,” he uttered. “I apologize. This is just horrific. I mean, the seas are just so incredibly, incredibly hot, a record hot, as you might imagine.”

Hurricane Milton is anticipated to make landfall late Wednesday, October 9. Currently located 300 miles southwest of Tampa, the storm is advancing northeast at a speed of 14 mph.