3 Injured After Plane Crashes at California Race Track in Shocking Video

On Sunday, November 17, a small plane crashed at a NHRA drag racing event in Pomona, California.

The single-engine plane was attempting to land at a nearby airfield when the crash occurred. According to the New York Post, the pilot and three passengers were injured and brought to a hospital.

The crash took place at the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip during their National Hot Rod Association finals event. Witnesses at the event said that the plane hit multiple parked cars, including a camper. Journalist Jerry Jordan reports that firefighters also “worked to contain fuel gushing from the downed plane”.

According to a recent article by the Los Angeles Times, two of the people involved in the crash were severely injured. The event was put on pause just after the incident and is currently being investigated by The National Transportation Safety Board.

The Pomona Police Department made a statement following the crash. They said, “The airplane struck several vehicles on the ground, but no bystanders were struck or injured.”

They added, “The pilot and three occupants of the airplane all suffered minor to moderate non-life-threatening injuries, and are being treated at a nearby hospital; no fatalities occurred as a result of this incident.”

The cause of the crash is still unclear and under investigation. In the meantime, the NHRA also made a statement saying, “We are investigating an apparent small plane crash near the dragstrip in Pomona while it was apparently attempting to land at nearby Brackett Field Airport on Sunday.”

They continued, “Our thoughts are with everyone involved in this incident. We are on extended hold. All race cars have returned to the pits for now, but the word is the event is expected to continue.”