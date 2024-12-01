27-Year-Old Model Kills Husband, Herself in Tragic Murder-Suicide

A 27-year-old model and her husband are dead after a murder-suicide incident took place inside a luxury condo in Hallandale Beach, Florida, last week.

According to CBS News, the model involved in the murder-suicide was identified as Sabrina Kasniqi. She allegedly shot and killed her 34-year-old husband, Kajtim Kasniqi, before turning the gun on herself.

The bodies were discovered at a high-rise condo located at 1830 S. Ocean Dr. Someone had called 911 and said they had heard multiple gunshots, and two people were down on the balcony.

Hallandale Beach Police confirmed the model had killed her husband by shooting him multiple times and then killed herself but did not provide any details about what led to the murder-suicide.

Gazeta Tema, an Albanian newspaper, confirmed they were Kosovar Albanian nationals.

Max Braendlin, who lives across the street from the high-rise condo, was among those who heard the commotion. “I heard the shooting and afterward the police cars,” he told CBS News. He called the commotion “worrisome.”

“We heard screaming, and it was scary,” he added.

A man who lives in the building said he was stunned when he saw law enforcement. “It looks like something crazy went down over here, and I’m not even sure what it is exactly, but yeah, it’s just insane. I’ve never seen something like this, and I’ve been here since I was a little kid,” he said. “It makes me feel unsafe.”

FirstService Residential, the management company for Beach Club Two, released a statement about the murder-suicide incident.

“We are aware of and greatly saddened by the tragic incident that transpired overnight in our building. We are fully cooperating with authorities in this ongoing investigation, which they believe to have been an isolated incident. The safety and security of our residents remain our top priority.”

The Husband’s Sister Spoke Out About the Murder-Suicide Incident

In a post on Facebook, Albana Krasniqi Munrett, Pajtim’s older sister, also spoke out about the tragic incident.

“My Thanksgiving Eve wasn’t spent with my husband and children,” she wrote. “It wasn’t spent with friends. It was spent with police officers, detectives, and news reports talking about the vicious and senseless murder of my youngest brother by his wife.”

Munrett further shared that her brother’s wife chose to take his life away when she shot him five times. “The person he trusted the most, the person he chose to spend his life with, was the one who took his away from him. She betrayed him, his love, and his trust. She shattered my family. My siblings and I will never be the same. I’m terrified my mother will not ever recover.”

She then added, “I love you always, Pajtim. RIP.”