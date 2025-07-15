25-Year-Old Dies After Falling From Parking Garage

A 25-year-old British Man died after he fell from a supermarket parking garage in Ibiza. According to the Daily Mail, the anonymous man plunged from a Mercadona in the San Antonio resort. This tragic accident occurred around 8 PM local time on Monday, July 14.

Young Tourist Plunges To Death From Parking Garage

After paramedics arrived, they stabilized the man. They then took the tourist by ambulance to the private Nuestra Senora del Rosario Polyclinic. He had been on death’s door the entire night as he attempted to recover in the intensive care unit.

Unfortunately, he did not make it, as the hospital confirmed today. Police are now investigating the incident to figure out how and why the man died. We do not yet know if foul play is involved or if it was a suicide attempt. It also could’ve been a simple accident.

“Regrettably and despite all the efforts of medical personnel, the patient who fell yesterday in San Antonio has died due to the severity of his injuries,” said a hospital official around 1 PM local time today.

Another spokesperson for the hospital revealed the untimely death of the tourist. “Yesterday a 25 year old man fell from the car park of the Mercadona supermarket in San Antonio,” he said.

“He was taken by an advanced life support ambulance to the Nuestra Senora del Rosario Polyclinic where he was admitted at 21:38.” The spokesperson said the victim was in “very serious condition” due to many factors.

He allegedly suffered from “a traumatic brain injury with a skull fracture, dorsal vertebral fractures, chest trauma and a collapsed lung, as well as abdominal injuries and injuries to his spleen and liver all caused by the fall.”

This hasn’t been the only recent tragedy in Ibiza. Just eight days prior, a vacationer from Scotland plunged to his death at an Ibizan hotel. 26-year-old Evan Thompson from Aberdeen was the victim who fell from the Ibiza Rocks Hotel. He was also just a year older than the man who fell off the car park.

“I’m absolutely heartbroken to write and tell you all, earlier this week my son Evan was in a tragic accident whilst on holiday with his friends in Ibiza and sadly passed away,” said Evan’s mother in a social media statement. “We are all absolutely broken. Please allow us some time.”