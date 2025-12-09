2000s Rockstar Dead at 40: Bandmates Confirm Death of Justin Baren

Justin Baren, a 2000s rockstar and member of the Chicago-based group The Redwalls, has passed away. He was 40 years old.

In a statement on Instagram earlier this month, The Redwalls’ bandmates confirmed the news.

“Justin was an essential part of The Redwalls,” Baren’s bandmates shared. “His energy, intuition, and raw musicality helped shape who we were. Not just as a band, but as a group of kids trying to make something meaningful together.”

The bandmates pointed out that the cause of Justin Baren’s death has not been officially determined. “He will be deeply missed, and his memory will be a blessing,” they continued. “We’re grateful for the years, the music, and all the memories we shared.”

The Redwalls were formed in 2001 while each band member was in high school. The bandmates were inspired by the “British invasion” cover group, The Pages. They eventually signed with Capitol Records in mid-2003 and released their first album, Universal Blues, later that year.

They released their second studio album, De Nova, in June 2005 and were invited to join the famed British band Oasis on its summer 2005 UK tour. The bandmates were also featured at Lollapalooza in 2005 and 2006. They released their third album, The Redwalls, in October 2007, after being dropped by Capitol Records.

Although they were booking performances on the Late Show and the Tonight Show, the group began to deteriorate in 2008. The group officially split in 2012.

The Redwalls’ Fans Respond to the News About Justin Baren’s Passing

Following the news that Justin Baren suddenly passed away at the age of 40, fans of The Redwalls took to the group’s Instagram page to pay tribute to the late musician.

“I am so deeply sorry to hear of Justin passing. He truly was such a talented man,” one fan wrote. “And so sweet, cute as hell, gentle and funny. I have such fond memories being briefly on tour with you guys and Louise. Sending so much love to you all. RIP beautiful man.”

Another fan further shared their thoughts by writing, “Damn I hate reading this!! So much talent gone so soon. I know how much you loved your little bro Logan, so sorry for your loss buddy! The Redwalls have lived in my shop speakers daily for over 20 years. Justin’s memory will continue to be honored every day as I play his music loud and proud!”

Baren’s ex also took to the post’s comment section to speak out about his shocking death. “I’m still in shock. Our relationship was chaotic at times, but we loved each other fiercely for three years. Even though our relationship ended in a really sad way, we were able to stay friends throughout the years and always checked in on each other. I also never stopped listening to the Redwalls. Even when I was mad at him, the music was just too good. You always deserved better, Justin.”

Justin is survived by his beloved parents, Martin Baren and Ann Kapp. brother Logan Baren, and aunts.