2000s-rapper-accused-of-pointing-gun-at-state-trooper-on-interstate

2000s rapper OJ da Juiceman has been arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at a Georgia state trooper on an interstate.

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According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the alleged incident occurred in January. The state trooper claims that the rapper pointed a gun at him multiple times when he passed him on an interstate.

The trooper revealed that he had just merged into the HOV lane on I-20 East in Atlanta when OJ began tailgating and honking at him. He then claimed that as he passed him, the rapper pointed a handgun at him.

OJ then sped off and was “recklessly driving in and out of traffic.”

The incident didn’t stop there. The trooper further alleged that when he eventually caught up to him. That was when the rapper pointed the gun at him once again. He then took off.

An arrest warrant for the incident was issued in February, and OJ was arrested on March 15. He now faces 10 charges, which include one felony count of aggravated assault upon a public safety officer, plus one misdemeanor count of pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another, and one felony count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He also has a few misdemeanor traffic charges.

The Rapper Is Ready to Fight the Charges

In a statement regarding his release on bond, OJ’s lawyer stated that the rapper is a “well-known Atlanta musician and recording artist.” He also has a career, family, and identity that is rooted in Georgia.

The attorney noted that as a public figure, OJ doesn’t pose a flight risk.

Along with the bond request, OJ’s legal team submitted an affidavit from a woman who claims that the rapper was not driving the vehicle that the state trooper was referring to.

She further stated that OJ had rented a car on her behalf, and she permitted another man to drive it. The woman said that, to her knowledge, the rapper was not driving the vehicle when the alleged incident occurred.