20-year-old-man-dead-after-touching-live-wire-while-inspecting-power-pole

A 20-year-old utility worker tragically lost his life after coming into contact with a live wire while working on a power pole. The terrible turn of events took place in Prentiss, Mississippi, on Tuesday, August 6.

Jayton Stahlhut lost his life while on duty, inspecting a utility pole in Prentiss, a town located 60 miles southeast of Jackson, Mississippi, according to local police and WLBT.

At the time of his death, he was employed by EXO. His passing occurred just one day after Tropical Storm Debby struck Florida’s Big Bend coast. The storm led to widespread power outages across several states.

Prentiss Police Department Chief Richard Browning informed USA Today that after Stahlhut was shocked, a co-worker promptly called 911 for assistance. He also administered CPR until the ambulance arrived.

First responders swiftly arrived at the scene and transported Stahlhut to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Jefferson County Coroner Dedra M. Johnson confirmed that the cause of death was electrocution. While toxicology test results are still pending, Johnson stated that his death has been ruled an accident.

Family and Friends Remember Young Man Tragically Struck Dead by Live Wire

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to raise funds for Stahlhut’s funeral, supporting his wife and parents during this difficult time.

“The family faces unforeseen expenses and financial burdens,” the GoFundMe states. “We are asking for your help to ease this strain, allowing them to focus on healing and remembering Jayton without added stress.”

As of this writing, the campaign has raised nearly $800 of a $10,000 goal.

Meanwhile, the young man is being remembered for his upbeat nature and loyalty.

“Jayton was always happy, smiling, and was known to be one most compassionate people. [He] cared about everything and everyone,” his obituary states.

Stahlhut is an example of a promising, wide-open future cut short. The Hendersonville, Tennessee native “married the love of his life,” Erin Clark, in June of 2023. The obituary also noted that he loved video games, hunting, and fishing, and was a dedicated animal lover.

Those who knew him shared their memories of Jayton in a tribute section of his online obituary.

“He made people laugh, heck he got the strictest people to smile,” one friend wrote. “[Jayton] was constantly looking at the brighter side of life even in the toughest of times. He will be dearly missed,” another friend added.