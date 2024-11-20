20-human-skulls-found-in-home-after-man-seen-tossing-bones-from-vehicle

Nearly two dozen human skulls were discovered in a New Mexico home after a man was seen tossing bones from a vehicle.

In a statement earlier this month, the Lea County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that it was conducting an investigation in Jal, New Mexico, after finding suspected human remains that may be linked to a missing person case from 2019.

On Nov. 5, an investigator with the sheriff’s office received a report involving a Jal resident who had an “unsettling encounter” with a man. He was identified as Cecil Villanueva. The resident offered Villanueva a ride and noticed he was carrying two bags. Amid a conversation they were having, the resident said Villanueva had made alarming statements and discarded objects from the vehicle. Some of the objects appeared to be human bones.

During a search near a convenience store and Villanueva’s reported location, authorities found bone fragments. They were confirmed to be human.

The sheriff’s office further pointed out that Villanueva had been staying at a property on South 4th Street. The location was associated with the human remains. After obtaining a search warrant, investigators conducted a search and discovered 10-20 human skulls.

“The remains have been transported to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque.” the sheriff’s office shared. “For further analysis and potential identification.”

Law enforcement officials then noted that the case is closely tied to the 2019 disappearance of Angela McManes. The missing woman’s last known residence was near the property that was searched. “Authorities are working diligently to determine the connection between the remains and McManes,” officials added. “As well as other possible victims.”

Days after announcing the investigation into the discovery of the 20 skulls, the Lea County Sheriff’s Office shared a new update on the disturbing case.

The officials stated that Villaneuva is in custody at the Lea County Detention Center for a misdemeanor criminal trespass. The charge was notably unrelated to the case.

“The Office of the Medical Investigator collected several skull fragments from the property,” officials noted. “Forensic experts are working to confirm the total number and to determine whether the remains represent full skulls or partial fragments.”

The officials then pointed out that the investigators are “actively examining” the possibility that some, if not all, of the human remains may have been purchased online. “This line of inquiry is ongoing, and any relevant findings will be shared as they are confirmed.”

The sheriff’s department also stated that as of Nov. 14, there is no link between the discovered remains and the missing Jal woman, Angela McManes. “The only association with McManes and this case was the proximity of her home and the location where the skull fragments were located.”

The investigation is still active and ongoing.