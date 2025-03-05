2 Soccer Fans ‘Seriously Injured’ After Falling out of Stand

During Eintracht Frankfurt’s Bundesliga recent match against Holstein Kiel, a spectator fell from an upper stand onto the crowd below, causing a shocking incident among soccer fans.

Paramedics treated the injured at the stadium before they were transported to the hospital. Two additional spectators sustained minor injuries during the February 16th incident, per ESPN.

“Two people were seriously injured, two more had minor injuries,” Frankfurt spokesman Bartosz Niedzwiedzki confirmed, per the AP. “We hope everyone involved will recover quickly and completely.”

Frankfurt secured an impressive 3-1 victory, strengthening their hold on third place in the Bundesliga standings.

Coach Reaches Out to Injured Soccer Fans Following the Game

Frankfurt coach Dino Toppmöller was mainly focused on the well-being of the affected fans after the game.

“Firstly, a speedy recovery to the injured fans,” Toppmöller said, per the AP. “It’s depressing when you hear about it.”

“We would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a speedy recovery,” Eintracht Frankfurt wrote in German on X.

Soccer Fans Flood Social Media with Words of Support for Injured Spectators

Meanwhile, soccer fans were quick to show their support for the injured spectators.

“Get well soon, everyone,’ one concerned fan wrote on X. “Get well soon, I saw all the paramedics up in the area. Hope it’s not too bad,” a second fan wrote. “Get well soon to everyone involved!” yet another fan echoed.

The Bundesliga is Germany’s top professional soccer league and the highest level in the German soccer league system. It features 18 teams.

The Bundesliga stands as the world’s leading association football league in terms of average attendance, attracting an impressive 39,512 spectators per game during the 2023-24 season. This impressive number makes it the second most popular sports league in the world after the American National Football League. Broadcasts in more than 200 countries help the Bundesliga reach a large international audience.