2 Killed, 12 Families Displaced After Home Explodes: ‘I Thought It Was a Bomb’

A home exploded in a Maryland neighborhood on Sunday, August 11. The explosion killed 2 people, displaced 12 families, and damaged nearby homes.

According to a release from the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM), the incident occurred just before 7 a.m. local time. Prior to the explosion, OSFM received a call about a possible gas leak. A firefighters arrived on the scene, they received another call informing them that the house had exploded.

Lisa Czawlytko and her daughter were nearby when the home exploded. They released a statement to NBC News.

“We’re in a top floor of a condo building with no elevator, so the whole building was shaking,” Czawlytko stated. “I thought it was a bomb,” her daughter added.

Home Explodeds in Maryland, Killing 2 People

In their press release, the OSFM broke down exactly what they believed happened when the home exploded.

“As investigators arrived, it was reported the involved home was for sale and that one person may have still been inside at the time of the explosion,” the report reads.

“Firefighters and emergency personnel from the HCSO worked throughout the day, searching for anyone who may have been inside the home. With the assistance of heavy machinery, investigators located a victim within the debris. While the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will officially identify the victim, investigators believe the victim is the 73-year-old owner.”

“Twelve families were displaced. While they continue to collect information on exact damages, the cost is expected to be in the millions.”

