2 Dead After WWII Plane Crashes at Father’s Day Event in California

A vintage World War II-era plane crashed shortly after taking off from a California airport for a Father’s Day event, killing two passengers.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) informed People that the June 15 incident involved a twin-engine Lockheed 12A, which crashed at approximately 12:35 p.m. local time after departing from Chino Airport. They reported that two individuals were on board the aircraft.

The NTSB will lead the investigation. They noted that a preliminary report is anticipated within 30 days. However, a full investigation typically spans one to two years.

The Yanks Air Museum in Chino announced that the plane is part of their vintage aircraft collection.

“Shortly after noon yesterday [June 15], one of our aircraft was involved in an accident in an unoccupied field near Chino Airport resulting in two fatalities aboard the aircraft,” the museum wrote on Facebook. “At this time we are working with local authorities and the FAA. Yanks Air Museum will be closed until further notice as our family deals with this tragedy. We appreciate your patience and respect for our privacy as we navigate through this difficult time.”

The incident occurred during the museum’s Yanks Pops and Props event, advertised as a Father’s Day celebration. Authorities reported that the blaze was contained within 10 minutes. Tragically, the two victims were discovered inside the plane afterward.

Authorities Release the Names of the Two Victims of the WWII Plane Crash

On June 17, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department coroner confirmed that the plane crash victims. They were Frank Wright, 67, and Michael Paul Gilles, 71.

“Mike flew as captain on the Lockheed 12. [He was] in the left seat on the day of the incident,” Yanks Air Museum said of Giles. “The airplane was not required to have two rated pilots on board. [However] Frank assisted in flying procedures and operations from the right seat.”

According to Bryan Turner, battalion chief of the Chino Valley Fire District, the aircraft was discovered 200 yards from the runway. Turner stated that it was too soon to determine the cause of the plane crash. However, he confirmed that a fire occurred.

A witness informed Fox affiliate KTTV that the plane, at approximately 300 feet in the air, began to tilt to the left. “It took a nosedive, and the first part of the plane that hit was the left wing,” they recalled. “And what happened was [an] immediate explosion. Like [a] big fireball, black smoke.”