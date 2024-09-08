An 18-year-old high school football star has tragically drowned while kayaking with friends. Aaron Tillman’s body was located by authorities after a 14-hour search in Eagle Lake, Florida.

Per the sheriff’s office, Marine Unit deputies located Tillman in water that was about 13 feet deep. Tillman went missing the day before when he and a 19-year-old woman went kayaking together.

Family members told authorities that Tillman was not wearing a life jacket and did not know how to swim. It was also his first time kayaking.

18-Year-Old Drowns While Kayaking With Friends in Florida

The local sheriff’s office released a statement on the incident.

“The woman told deputies that she jumped into the water from the kayak to swim,” the statement began. “But when she resurfaced she saw Tillman in the water and struggling to stay above water. She told detectives that she did not know if he fell or intentionally got into the water.”

“Despite the efforts of the woman and a nearby witness who went into the water to help, Tillman disappeared in the water.”

GoFundMe Established in Tillman’s Memory

A GoFundMe has been established in Tillman’s memory. It has raised $2,600 of its $15,000 goal.

“It is with great sadness that we’ve had to announce the passing of our beloved Aaron Tillman,” the page reads. “We lost one of the most beautiful souls you could ever meet. Aaron touched the hearts of many people during his time here with us.”

“Our goal is to ensure Aaron’s mother, brother, & sisters are able to grieve without the worry of extra financial burden. Recently, having to relocate due to a house fire 4 months ago, they would have never imagined facing another loss of this magnitude.”