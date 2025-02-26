18 Dead, 23 Injured After Tour Bus Overturns

18 people have died, and 31 others were injured after a tour bus crashed into a ditch in eastern Thailand.

Videos by Suggest

A bus carrying 49 passengers experienced brake failure and overturned on a highway in Prachinburi province, approximately 96 miles east of Bangkok. The accident occurred around 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 26, according to Reuters.

Officials confirmed that 17 people lost their lives at the scene, while the injured were transported to Na Di Hospital and Kabin Buri Hospital for treatment. Tragically, one more victim succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

“It was a downhill road and the brakes failed, and the driver lost control of the vehicle before it overturned.” Col. Sophon Phramaneehe explained, per Reuters.

One of three tour buses departed Bueng Kan province at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, heading to Rayong. The excursion was organized by Phairat Wutthisarn, the mayor of Tambon Porn Charoen Municipality, who traveled aboard one of the buses, according to Nation Thailand.

Footage shared online shows emergency responders at the scene, standing beside the overturned bus lying on the highway. They are shown assisting the victims amidst the wreckage.

A bus overturned in Thailand's Prachinburi province, killing 18 people and injuring 31 others, officials say. The victims were part of a study tour. pic.twitter.com/Y7ne0h2tNj — DW News (@dwnews) February 26, 2025

According to the outlet, a passenger recounted being jolted awake by the impact of the crash. “Many people in the vehicle [were] thrown in different directions,” the passenger recounted. He also noted that all the passengers lived close to one another.

The bus driver has been charged with reckless driving resulting in death and injury.

From the hospital, he reportedly told authorities that “he had stopped for a rest in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Pak Thong Chai district but had failed to stop at the required rest area on Khao Thone Mountain,” per Nation Thailand.

Na Di district chief Somjai Phutthasena stated that additional fatalities are possible, as authorities continue their search for missing passengers.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra took to Facebook to address the tragic tour bus crash.

“I’d like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and injured,” he wrote.

“I have instructed the Ministry of Transport to investigate such incidents,” they added. “If there is any violation of vehicles that do not exceed the standard or negligent access of vehicles, I request legal proceedings to continue.”