17-year-old-stabs-mother-to-death-1-year-after-shooting-father-in-the-head

A 17-year-old was accused of stabbing his mother in Florida just one year after the murder charge against him was dropped in the fatal shooting of his father in Oklahoma.

Sheriff Grady Judd in Polk County, Florida has described the 17-year-old as being a “cold-blooded murderer” after he stabbed his 39-year-old mother last weekend. The murder occurred at the teen’s grandmother’s home in Auburndale, Florida.

Judd then confirmed the current charges represent the latest of the teen’s alleged crimes. The law enforcement official stated the teen was charged in the Feb. 14, 2023, death of his father in Lincoln County, Oklahoma. When authorities could not find evidence that disputed the teen’s claim of self-defense, they dismissed the murder charge.

Court documents did not reveal why law enforcement dropped the charge against the teen. The 17-year-old had left Oklahoma in March 2023 and has been living with his mother in Charlotte County, Florida ever since.

Law enforcement confirmed that the 17-year-old has attacked his mother numerous times since he moved with her. In one domestic violence incident, the teen had “stomped” on her.

The teen was briefly held for mental health evaluation. At the time of his release, the teen threatened to kill either himself or his mother. The threat led to an additional three days of evaluation.

The 17-Year-Old Appeared Calm and Collected After Stabbing His Mother to Death

Just after he stabbed his mother in his grandmother’s Auburndale home, the 17-year-old called 911. He told the dispatcher that he and his mother got into a “very long fight” and she fell on a knife.

Judd revealed that when responding deputies arrived on the scene, the teen appeared calm, cool, and collected. “He had blood on him,” Judd pointed out. Officials discovered both the mother and knife in the residence. The teen’s grandmother wasn’t inside the home at the time.

“He didn’t say, ‘Mom’s in here, mom’s bleeding to death, mom needs help,’” Judd recalled. “He looked the deputy in the eye and said, ‘I know my rights. I want an attorney.’”

The sheriff pointed out that the teen had shown “zero emotion.”

Amid the investigation, neighbors told law enforcement that the teen and his mother started arguing after she arrived at the residence. They revealed the teen had grabbed his mother by the hair and dragged her into the house.

The medical examiner who is conducting the autopsy stated, “it was not reasonable or plausible that she died the way that he said she did.”

The 17-year-old is in a juvenile facility in Polk County on charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, and violation of a no-contact order. Judd added that the teen will be charged as an adult.