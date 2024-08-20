16-Year-Old on E-bike Killed in New York City Crash, Second Teen Injured



One teen is dead while another was injured in a terrifying e-bike crash in New York City on Monday, Aug. 19.

According to The New York Post, the accident happened shortly after 4 p.m. The teens were with another teen. They were traveling on Ditmas Avenue toward Coney Island Avenue in Brooklyn on one e-bike when they were hit by a commercial vehicle as it made a right turn.

Officials stated that during the crash, the e-bike slid underneath the truck.

The deceased teen, who was 16 years old, was pronounced dead after he was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center. A 15-year-old boy was taken to the same hospital but was in stable condition. The third teen was not hurt in the crash.

Law enforcement questioned the driver, who remained at the scene. No arrests have been made nor details about the deceased teen have been revealed to the public.



One resident, Bernardo Junicic, who lives nearby to the e-bike crash site, spoke to Daily News about the accident. “There’s always guys speeding at times to make that right turn. That turn is bad,” he said. “The family has to be devastated. It’s terrible hearing about this.”



Teen’s E-Bike Crash Death Comes Months After Deadly Bike Incident At Brooklyn’s Sunset Park

The 16-year-old e-bike crash comes just three months after a 67-year-old e-biker was killed in Sunset Park following what is suspected of an accident.

ABC7 reported in May that officers who responded to the accident discovered the e-biked at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and 53rd Street in Sunset Park. He was reportedly lying on the roadway.

The man, who was identified as Jundi He, suffered trauma injuries and was taken to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn Hospital. Unfortunately, the man was pronounced dead not long after.

Police suspected he had collided with a person on a bicycle. Then, he fell off his e-bike and hit his head on the pavement. A witness shared more details about how He ended up on the ground.

“He just kept on grabbing onto his stomach like he had pain inside,” Fernando Diaz, who was at the scene, explained. “Other people walked him over and he tried to get up on his own strength and then he fell back and hit his head.”

However, Investigators then stated that there is no conclusive evidence that He collided with another bicyclist and no one is being sought for questioning.