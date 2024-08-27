16-year-old-arrested-after-4-young-victims-found-dead-in-georgia-park

A 16-year-old was arrested after four people were found dead in a Georgia park over the weekend.

In a statement, Whitefield County Sheriff’s Office revealed that at approximately 11:14 p.m. local time on Saturday, Aug. 25, officers were dispatched to Pleasant Grove Park in Dalton after shots were fired.

Upon their arrival, the officers discovered four deceased Hispanic males. According to media outlet News9, the victims were 17-year-old Daniel Segura Cruz of Rome, 18-year-old Robert Valencia of Rome, 19-year-old Joshua Pedro Pelico-Pelico of Dalton, and 21-year-old David Antonio Delgadillo of Dalton. Cruz and Valencia were from Rome while Pelico-Pelico and Delgadillo were from Dalton.

Sheriff Scott Chitwood originally stated in a press conference that the department had no reason to believe it was gang gang-related incident. “Thing is, sadly, just a very isolated incident,” Chitwood explained.

As new information surfaced, the sheriff’s office stated that investigators determined several people had traveled from Rome to Dalton to meet with Delgadillo and Pelico “for the purpose of obtaining contraband.”

Both groups arrived at the Georgia Park with firearms. The investigators shared that as a result of the encounter, gunfire was exchanged between the groups.

The 16-year-old suspect arrested in the Georgia park incident has also yet to be identified. They were taken into police custody on four counts of felony murder. The sheriff’s department is now looking for an “SUV type vehicle” and a “dark in color hatchback vehicle”. Both were “likely to have sustained gunshots” during the shooting.

Sheriff Chitwood further pointed out there were more suspects than the 16-year-old.

Georgia Sheriff Says There Were ‘Multiple Weapons Involved’ In Park Shooting

Meanwhile, Sheriff Chitwood stated there were multiple weapons involved in the deadly Georgia park shooting.

“There were multiple weapons involved,” he explained. “We know that caused the multiple shell casings that were located on the scene. We have reason to believe that motive was a robbery. Contraband that we found in the vehicle that was at the scene.”

A Dalton resident who lives near the park spoke to News9 about the shooting. “At 11:14, we heard a series of gunshots,” they explained. “It’s the best way to describe it. It sounded like gunplay. And [my roommate] got on the phone again and called 911 and the deputies responded within three or four minutes.”

Another resident shared that the situation was very scary. “It would be wonderful if they would start blocking the gates at night,” they suggested. “Making it where cars can’t get in there. I know it won’t keep foot traffic off of there, but it would be helpful to have it lit. Because there is enough activity in and out, of just kids play.”