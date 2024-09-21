15-year-old-carly-gregg-sentenced-to-life-in-prison-after-killing-mother

Carly Gregg, the teen who killed her mother and tried to murder her stepfather, has been sentenced to life in prison.

On Friday, September 20, a 15-year-old was sentenced after jurors in Rankin County, Mississippi, found her guilty on all charges, including first-degree murder, attempted murder, and tampering with evidence, as reported by The Clarion-Ledger. When the verdict was read, Gregg showed clear emotions, breaking down in tears.

Carly Gregg fatally shot her mother and attempted to kill her stepfather in their home in Brandon, Mississippi. (Law & Crime Trials/YouTube)

At the time of the March 19 shooting, Gregg was just 14 years old. Prosecutors allege that she fatally shot her 40-year-old mother, Ashely Smylie, using her mother’s gun inside their home in Brandon, Mississippi. Following this, the teenager reportedly lay in wait to ambush her stepfather, 39-year-old Heath Smylie, in an attempt to kill him when he returned home. After the incident, Gregg fled the scene but was eventually apprehended nearby.

Carly Gregg’s Stepfather Seemed to Offer His Support to Her During the Sentencing

Despite the attempt on his life, Smylie seemed to offer his support to Gregg during her sentencing on Friday. Footage from the courtroom shows Smylie possibly mouthing, “It’s gonna be okay, I love you” to the convicted teen.

Dr. Andrew Clark, a child psychologist, testified on Tuesday, September 17, that on the day of the shooting, Gregg was “grumpy and irritable.” She was also unable to focus in class at Northwest Rankin High School, where her mother taught math. Clark also noted that the teenager said her memory “went blank” after she let her dog out into the backyard that day.

Clark also testified that Gregg struggled with symptoms of depression. She had been prescribed medication that left her feeling emotionally numb. Additionally, Clark noted that Gregg experienced auditory hallucinations, which were “getting worse” in the lead-up to the shooting. She also had a history of self-harm.

Upon returning home with her mother, prosecutors stated that Gregg immediately went into her parents’ bedroom. There, she retrieved a .357 Magnum pistol hidden beneath their mattress.

Concealing the gun behind her back, Gregg entered her bedroom and confronted her mother, fatally shooting her three times, according to Mississippi State Prosecutor Kathryn White Newman.

According to Newman, not long after, Gregg invited her friend over. When Gregg answered the door, she asked her friend, “Are you squeamish around dead bodies?”

She then guided her to the bedroom. There, Gregg’s mother lay lifeless on the floor, the victim of three gunshot wounds.

Prosecutors initially proposed a plea deal that would have sentenced Gregg to 40 years in prison. However, she rejected the offer, and her attorneys opted to pursue an insanity defense.