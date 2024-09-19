15-Year-Old Carly Gregg Can’t Stop Giggling in Court After Allegedly Killing Her Mother

A 15-year-old girl named Carly Gregg is currently on trial for the murder of her mother, Ashley Smylie. Gregg has also been charged with the attempted murder of her stepfather, Heath.

The case itself went viral shortly after in-home security footage that showed Gregg before the murders hit the internet. And now, Gregg’s behavior in court has shined an even brighter light on the case.

In her more recent appearance in court, Gregg was seen giggling uncontrollably. She held her hand over her mouth in an attempt to silence or hide her laughter, but it was still noticeable and captured on camera.

Carly Gregg Giggles in Chilling Court Room Video

At the beginning of the week, prosecutors showcased a video clip of the alleged murder. In the clip, Gregg can be seen carrying a pistol behind her back. She then leaves the camera’s frame, but gunshots can be heard moments later.

Gregg has also been accused of attempting to murder her stepfather, Heath. Because Heath survived the attack, he has been able to testify against her in court.

Gregg is attempting to pursue an insanity defense. She and her legal team are arguing that her mental health issues played a significant role in the murders. They have also rejected a plea deal, which would have most likely resulted in a 40-year prison sentence for Gregg if it had been accepted.