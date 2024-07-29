15-year-old-boy-rescues-woman-from-car-submerged-underwater

A quick-thinking teen boy jumped into action Tuesday, risking it all to rescue a woman who took an unexpected dive into a Michigan lake.

On Tuesday, July 23, 15-year-old John Agnello was fishing with his mom near Lakefront Marina. Suddenly, he witnessed a woman’s car plunge into Lake St. Clair. Without hesitation, Agnello and a nearby bystander leaped into the water to assist her.

“I just see a car just go flying in the air,” Agnello recalled toiABC affiliate WXYZ 7. “It was about 15 yards into the water already. So me and this guy, me and him instantly go into the water.”

The quick-thinking teenager and another man leaped into the water. They swiftly headed towards the car that was sinking rapidly and trapping the woman inside.

However, the water pressure against the car door prevented the heroic duo from opening it.

“We tried to get her out. Then we realized the car was at like 65% water, so then we had to get her out the window because the door wasn’t opening.”

They managed to guide her to lower her windows before the vehicle submerged. This provided just enough time for them to rescue her.

After Rescuing the Woman, the Boy Hero Went Back Underwater to Check for Other Survivors

After Agnello and the unidentified hero rescued the woman and brought her to safety, the courageous teen dove into the submerged car to ensure that no one else was trapped inside.

The boy wonder admitted that this one feat was far more daunting than previously reducing the woman from her submerged car.

“The only part that kind of scared me was I was under the water inside the car because I was feeling around in there. It kind of got hard to get out, but everything was fine,” Agnello explained.

Fortunately, the car was unoccupied. According to the police, the driver was transported to a local hospital.

The St. Clair Shores Police Department announced on Facebook that authorities were dispatched to Lakefront Park. However, once they got there, they discovered an unexpected scene. They found that Agnello and another man who had offered assistance had successfully rescued the woman from the water.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, he claims his heroism in the face of danger was all due to his upbringing. “I think that’s just how my family raised me. [To] just to take action and all that stuff,” the humble hero said.