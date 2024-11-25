14-Year-Old Florida Boy Pleads Guilty to Assaulting 91-Year-Old Woman

A 14-year-old Florida boy pleaded guilty earlier this month to sexually assaulting and burglarizing a 91-year-old woman.

According to PEOPLE, the teen was identified as North Marion High School student Jesse Stone. The boy was arrested in June of this year for sexually assaulting an elderly woman in Reddick.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office released a statement at the time, revealing more details about the crime. “In a cruel act of violence, she was beaten and sexually battered by the suspect,” the statement reads.

Law enforcement officials also shared that through the collection of DNA evidence, forensic investigators were able to positively identify the suspect. “During an interview with Detective Caitlin Hartigan, Jesse Stone admitted to unlawfully entering the victim’s home, striking the victim, and then sexually battering her.”

Detective Hartigan’s report, obtained by the Ocala StarBanner, revealed that the victim had called 911 in the early hours of June 9. She told the operator that she had been attacked inside her residence by an unknown person. They had physically and sexually assaulted her. She was taken to a nearby hospital where her injuries were treated.

The woman had noticeable bruises on her arms. Her face was also bruised and bloody.

Marion County Sheriff Previously Released a Statement Following the Teen’s Arrest

Following the 14-year-old boy’s arrest, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods spoke out about the situation.

Sheriff Woods said, “I told everyone last week that we would find the person responsible, and we have. I’m very proud of the hard work that my detectives and forensics team have done on this case to bring about a quick closure. This type of unimaginable violence is still shocking to me after all of my years in law enforcement.”

The sheriff further spoke about how the arrest impacted the community. “The Reddick community has shown its resilience and support for us and their community through all of this. I also want to thank all of the citizens who sent in tips and leads in this case. It came as a shock that any individual would commit such an act on a 91-year-old, but it is truly disturbing when we see the young age of the arrestee.”

He then added, “Although I firmly believe he should be held accountable for his crime, as a father, my compassion goes out to his family. Hopefully, his arrest will lead to getting him help that prevents any further such acts.”

Stone was arrested and delivered to the Department of Juvenile Justice. He will be sentenced next month.