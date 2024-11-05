A collapse of a concrete canopy at a Serbian railway station resulted in the tragic loss of 14 lives, including that of a 6-year-old girl. Officials stated that the deadly collapse, which also left three others seriously injured, occurred in just a few seconds.

A Chinese-built railway station terminal collapsed in Serbia pic.twitter.com/Z7pi3CyMXh — Mykhaïlo Golub (@golub) November 3, 2024

Friday’s tragic incident at the Novi Sad station has sparked outrage among residents of the northern Serbian city. Many are attributing blame to purported government corruption. They argue that this corruption is behind two recent shoddy renovations that contributed to the disaster at the transit hub.

“This is not an accident,” opposition leader Marinika Tepic insisted, per The New York Post. “This is murder.”

People light candles to honor the victims of the roof collapse at the train station, which resulted in 14 deaths. (Photo by NENAD MIHAJLOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Over the weekend, hundreds gathered at the scene to mourn the victims as outrage and disbelief rippled across the nation.

Protestors Demand Accountability Following Railway Roof Collapse

On Saturday, the liberal Green-Left Front gathered outside government offices in Belgrade, throwing red paint at the Serbian government headquarters while declaring, “Your hands are bloody.”

A protester confronts a police officer in Serbia, displaying red-painted hands that symbolize government neglect and mismanagement. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Government officials have promised a thorough investigation and stated that the collapsed canopy was not part of the controversial renovations at the station in recent years.

After the incident, Goran Vesic, the Minister of Construction and Infrastructure, informed reporters that the canopy would not have collapsed if it had been properly incorporated into the plans.

Then on Monday, Minister Vesic announced his resignation during a press conference. The Serbian Parliament must formally ratify Vesic’s resignation.

“I would like to inform you that I will formally submit my resignation tomorrow morning,” Vesic said, per the AP. “Once the parliament accepts it, I will no longer perform this duty.”

However, Minister Vesic pushed back at the idea that he should bear any responsibility for the railway roof collapse.

“I cannot accept guilt for the death of 14 people because neither I, nor the people who work with me, bear even a shred of responsibility for the tragedy that happened,’’ he explained. “I urge the authorities to determine as soon as possible who was responsible for this tragedy.”

The renovation of the station, originally built in 1964, was carried out by Chinese companies and completed two years ago, following the initiation of the project under populist President Aleksandar Vucic.