13-year-old-girl-fights-off-wannabe-kidnapper-who-grabbed-her-ankle-in-horrifying-video

A teen from Florida experienced a terrifying incident on her way home from school when a man attempted to kidnap her.

On October 7th in Lauderhill, Florida a 13-year-old girl was walking home from school when a man approached her from behind and grabbed her ankle. After the kidnapper grabbed the teen, footage shows her falling to the ground. The young girl can then be seen struggling to get out of the man’s grip.

Luckily, the girl was able to fight the man off. According to the New York Post, her screams were able to attract attention, which then sent the man running.

The teen, Kymorah Reid, told WPLG, “Followed me inside the grass, then he drags my leg. He dragged my leg, my foot, onto the floor. I was just scared.”

She continued, “I was screaming at him, saying, ‘What are you doing? Get off me.”

As of now, the suspect has still not been identified. WPLG reports that investigators are calling the incident an “attempted abduction”.

An officer from the Lauderdale Police, Antonio Gonzalez said, “She was definitely a brave child to put up a fight. We don’t know if she was followed [or] if this guy was just casing the area waiting for a potential victim.”

Investigators Release Suspect Info With $5,000 Reward

Investigators have released a flyer with information about the suspect in hopes that someone will be able to turn him in. The man is described “as a Black man in his late teens or early 20s who is thin with short hair. He was wearing a yellow shirt and red shorts and appeared to be alone.” There is currently a $5,000 reward for any information on the suspect.

Kymorah’s mother Lois Kerr was also interviewed about her daughter’s attempted kidnapping. She said, “When I saw that [the video], everything inside of me, turned upside down. I couldn’t believe it was happening to me, to my child.”