12-year-old-boy-dead-after-being-hit-by-falling-tree-while-playing-in-his-backyard

A 12-year-old boy is dead after he was hit by a falling tree. This happened while the child was playing in the backyard of his New Jersey home.

Videos by Suggest

In a press release, the Lawrence Township Police Department stated the incident happened on Monday, Oct. 14, at the 100 block of Eldridge Ave. Officers were called to the scene after a tree fell on the pre-teen.

“Investigators determined that the juvenile was playing with a friend in his backyard when the tree was blown over by gusty winds,” the statement reads. “Striking the juvenile and causing fatal injuries.”

The boy was declared dead not only after he was hit by the falling tree.

The police department revealed that the 12-year-old boy had been transported to Capital Health System – Regional Medical Center by Lawrence Township EMS. However, he succumbed to his injuries there.

“The Lawrence Township School District will have counselors available this week to assist students and staff,” the police department stated. “In addition, therapy dogs and members of the Mercer County Traumatic Loss Coalition will be on school grounds to provide assistance.”

The 12-year-old was identified by school officials as Lucas Schwartz. He was a 7th grader at Lawrence Middle School.

The situation is also being investigated by Lawrence Township Detective A. Tara and Mercer County Homicide Task Force Detective P. Way.

Local Parents Speak Out After Falling Tree Kills Pre-Teen

While speaking to 6ABC, local parents who have children in the Lawrence Township School District spoke out about the falling tree accident.

“I was heartbroken,” Kateina Eardley shared. Her son is a 7th grader at Lawrence Middle School. “I wanted to cry. You know that’s not supposed to happen, especially at that age.”

Mike West, whose daughter goes to Lawrence Township Middle School, also spoke about how he will approach his child about the situation. “We’re going to have a sit-down today and talk about it, but my heart really goes out to the family.”

The Lawrence Township School District shared a letter with Fox News Digital.

“We are deeply saddened to inform you of the death of Lucas Schwartz, a Lawrence Middle School (LMS) 7th Grader, as the result of a tragic accident. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to his family,” the letter read. “Many students and staff will be affected by this news, as this student previously attended Eldridge Park Elementary followed by Lawrence Intermediate School. As a district, we are doing everything we can to support our community.”

“We are heartbroken by the loss to our school community,” the district added. “And will make every effort to help you and your child as needed. We will keep parents and guardians updated on the needs of our district and appreciate your support as we respond to this tragic situation.”

A GoFundMe page and meal train was established for the family.

