Comedian Pranit More was attacked by a group of 12 men after making jokes about an actor they admired.

The incident took place on February 2, 2025, at 5:45 PM, shortly after More’s stand-up performance at 24K Kraft Brewzz in Solapur, India. According to an official statement shared by his team on Instagram via India Today, a group of 11-12 men, pretending to be fans, approached him following the show. Once the crowd had dispersed, the group launched a violent attack, repeatedly punching and kicking the comedian.

The statement identified Tanveer Shaikh as the group’s leader and revealed that the attackers explicitly stated their actions were in retaliation for More’s jokes about Pahariya, who recently made his Bollywood debut in Sky Force.

“If a comedian can be physically assaulted for making a joke, what does that say about our basic rights and safety? As Maharashtrian artists, we never imagined that in his own state, he would face such violence just for doing his job,” the statement added.

Actor at the Center of the Alleged Assault on Comedian Pranit More Issues Statement

Meanwhile, Pahariya conveyed his profound shock and deep sadness in response to the incident.

“Shocked and deeply saddened by what happened, Pranit,” Pahariya wrote. “I want to make it absolutely clear that I had no involvement in this. [I] strongly condemn any form of violence. I’ve always taken trolling in stride and would never encourage harm toward anyone, especially a fellow artist. I’m truly sorry this happened to you. I will do whatever I can to ensure those responsible are held accountable. Sending you strength.”

The incident has drawn a lot of attention, prompting authorities to launch a quick investigation.

Following Pranit More’s post regarding the alleged assault, the Solapur police issued a summons requesting him to record his statement. However, an official reported that More failed to appear as instructed, Money Control reported.

Of course, authorities are expected to take additional measures to secure his cooperation in the investigation. The comedian’s prolonged absence has sparked questions, prompting continued efforts to resolve the situation and gather all essential information.