11-year-old-killed-after-head-strikes-metal-beam-while-subway-surfing-in-nyc

An 11-year-old boy has died after a mishap while “subway surfing.”

According to law enforcement, the child was struck by a low beam when the train he was surfing on pulled into a Brooklyn station. The incident occurred early morning on Monday, September 16.

The child was reportedly riding on top of the “G” train as it arrived at the Smith-Ninth Street Station. Soon after the incident, responders were spotted gathering nearby on the tracks with a stretcher beside them.

Subway services were disrupted as the police investigated the incident. Trains were reportedly halted between the Bedford-Nostrand and Church Avenue stations, per the MTA.

11-Year-Old Boy Dies While Subway Surfing in NYC

Sadly, this latest incident wasn’t the first of its kind.

In July, a 15-year-old was killed while subway surfing in the Rockaways. Before that, in June, two teens were injured in separate incidents on the same day. One of the teens would eventually succumb to their injuries.

At least 5 people were killed subway surfing last year. Reports of incidents surrounding the act reportedly reached well into the hundreds. The newest trend amongst teens has city leaders looking for a solution to the problem.

Sadly, those solutions aren’t coming fast enough. Subway surfing has increased in popularity from 2023 to 2024 and more deaths are expected to happen until a solution has been presented and enforced.