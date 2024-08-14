11-Year-Old Girl’s Taylor Swift ‘Dream’ Comes True After Surviving Crash That Killed 3 Family Members

A girl who survived a car accident that took her father and siblings is about to have her dream of seeing Taylor Swift in concert come true.

11-year-old Aubrey Bogacki was hospitalized following a tragic crash on Saturday, July 20. The accident claimed the lives of 44-year-old Nathan Bogacki and two of his children, 17-year-old Emma and 13-year-old Grant, as reported by a GoFundMe campaign established for her family.

Aubrey, the only survivor of the crash, returned home on Thursday, August 8, after a hospital stay of just under three weeks. During her treatment, she addressed several injuries, including a broken arm, a collapsed lung, and multiple neck injuries.

“I’m sad and happy at the same time,” Aubrey told NBC affiliate WFMJ. She shared that she feels sad due to “what I went through.” However, she expressed gratitude for the “support surrounding me.”

In the wake of the tragic crash, her community united to support her family. They raised more than $176,000 as of August 14. Furthermore, a local nonprofit organization, Jamie’s Dream Team, has taken the initiative to turn Aubrey’s dream of attending a Taylor Swift concert into a reality.

Along with securing tickets to see Swift in Indianapolis this November, Aubrey and her mother are also planning a trip to Disney World.

There Are Hopes That Taylor Swift Will Take Time to Meet the Girl Who Survived the Tragic Crash

Jamie Ward, founder of Jamie’s Dream Team, a nonprofit that helps fulfill dreams for those in need, reached out to the billionaire pop queen to arrange a meeting with the 11-year-old tragedy survivor.

“I just want Taylor Swift to please meet with this girl when she’s in Indianapolis,” Ward told WPXI. “Make her know that she is loved by somebody that she loves.”

The tragic accident took place shortly after 12:30 a.m. local time on July 20. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a 2019 Nissan Altima was traveling on State Road 65 in Slippery Rock Township when it veered off the roadway. All individuals in the vehicle, except for Aubrey, died at the scene.

At first, Aubrey’s prognosis appeared grim. However, her mother, Nicole Bogacki, shared with WFMJ that her daughter’s recovery has been nothing short of “unbelievably amazing.”

“She progressed so quickly. She fought so hard and never gave up and pushed herself,” Nicole told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Aubrey just wants to get back to being a kid again. “I wanna start going back on the field for softball,” Aubrey explained to WFMJ. “That’s my goal.”